LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 911 call recordings of the Tuesday domestic incident involving Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams were released Thursday by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The caller identified as Williams’s wife and told the 911 dispatcher that she did not need an ambulance after being hit by her partner.

The operator asked for a description of Williams before telling her that officers had been dispatched. Then they disconnect.

In a separate call, a person who identified herself as a licensed psychologist said that Williams had contacted her via text message, threatening suicide.

“[She] says ‘If I have to go to jail, I’m going to actively kill myself right now,'” the woman told the 911 operator, who asked if she had described a method of harming herself. “She says she’s on the second floor, so she would jump out the window.”

The dispatcher confirmed that officers had been on the scene for approximately an hour. The caller said that Williams was expecting her to come to her location.

The operator told the caller to stay outside the residence and to await directions from the police.

“If they don’t talk to me, I’m worried she’ll do something,” the caller said.

Riquna Williams is accused of hitting, kicking, and strangling her wife in a domestic violence incident that lasted an hour, according to police documents.

According to court records, Williams was arrested on four misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, three felony charges of domestic battery by strangulation, one felony charge of domestic violence assault with the use of a deadly weapon, and one felony charge of domestic violence coercion with a threat or use of physical force.

Williams was released on Wednesday without having to pay bail and was ordered to stay away from the victim. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 2 at 8:30 a.m.