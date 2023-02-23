LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces an attempted murder charge after police said he stabbed a woman 19 times, claiming she was the devil and he was “supposed to kill her,” before he jumped off a second-story balcony, documents said.

On Friday, Feb. 17, Las Vegas Metro police officers arrived at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard after reports of a woman who had been stabbed nearly 20 times.

According to the police report, the victim’s son-in-law was nearby at his ex-wife’s house when he received a text from the victim, claiming she had left her door open to her apartment and someone had come inside and was hurting her.

The son-in-law told police he went to his mother-in-law’s apartment, but the door was locked. He heard a yell for help and ran to the front office.

According to the report, the manager in the front office called the maintenance man for the apartment complex, requesting a welfare check at the victim’s apartment. The son-in-law met the maintenance man at the apartment.

The maintenance man used his master key to enter the apartment, where the two men saw a man, later identified as Henry Mason, 29, of Las Vegas, in the kitchen kneeling on top of a woman in her 60s, police said.

Mason allegedly then told the two men that he did not do anything. Mason stood from where he was kneeling over the victim, and the maintenance man saw he was holding a black paring knife, according to the report.

The maintenance man told police that he had dealt with Mason on different occasions, but that day he was acting “distinctly different than normal” and that he believed Mason to be under the influence of a substance.

When asked to put the knife down, Mason complied, the report stated.

The victim’s son-in-law and the maintenance man then attempted to detain Mason, who told them they “would have to shoot [him] in the head.” According to the report, Mason then walked out of the second-story apartment but was followed by one of the men.

Mason then jumped off the second-story balcony, hitting his head on the curb below, the report stated. A neighbor saw the incident and began to render first aid to Henry, with the maintenance man telling another neighbor to go to the victim’s apartment to help her.

The victim had multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach, and thigh area. According to the report, Mason allegedly stabbed her 15 times in the right hip, once on her left him, twice in the stomach, and once in the chest.

The victim was taken to UMC Trauma where she was treated for her injuries. Mason was also transported to UMC with two stab wounds in his stomach and an injury on the back of his head which was deemed non-life threatening.

When asked if she knew Mason, the victim said she did not. Mason allegedly told her that “she was his grandmother” and he was “supposed to kill her.” According to the report, he said she was “the devil.”

Mason was too incoherent to be interviewed, the report stated.

Mason was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon. He was not listed in jail booking records at the Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon but he had not posted bail.