‘I’m still numb over it’: Long time colleague reacts to local father’s death after murder-suicide

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents in a North Las Vegas neighborhood remain in shock after a murder-suicide occurred days after another shooting in the area.

It happened Sunday on Giant Oak Street, near Camino Eldorado Parkway and Clayton.

42-year-old, Eddie Ramirez shot his young son and then himself.

He worked for the Laborers Union, Local 872 for 23 years.

8 News Now spoke with Ramirez’s colleague of two decades, Tommy White, who says he can’t get a grasp on how this could have happened.

“He did not look in any way on Friday when I was sitting down talking to him, he did not look in any way that disconnected to where something like what happened yesterday was going to happen,” White said. “I can’t even believe what even happened. I’m still numb over it. I’m still trying to process it.”

White says Ramirez was a dedicated worker and a devoted family man, which makes the news even more confusing to those who knew him.

“He always had a smile on his face. That’s why I think this is hitting us so hard,” he added.

White says they’re all keeping the Ramirez family in their thoughts and encourages the community to look out for each other as the holidays approach.

“Pay attention to your coworker, pay attention to your friend, your family, and what’s going on,” added White.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and have not released any other information.