LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The superintendent for Clark County School District said he’s staying at the district, despite expressing interest in a job in South Florida.

Dr. Jesus Jara made those comments on Wednesday at a media conference related to school safety.

As 8 News Now first reported on Tuesday, Dr. Jara said he was honored to be considered for the superintendent role in Broward County.

Brown County Public Schools, which is the sixth largest district in the country, is looking for a superintendent.

8 News Now asked Jara about his interest in the position.

“The phone calls are coming, they come all the time. My focus is here in Clark County, the 305,000 lives that I have the honor to serve,” Jara said.

At a meeting on Tuesday morning, the Broward County school board chair said Jara initiated the call about the job.

“He is interested in applying for this position as superintendent,” Broward County School Board Chair Lori Alhadeff told the board.

“I was asked to call her. I called her,” Jara said. “We spoke. I’m focused on the 305,000 children that I come to work and I’m staying here at the Clark County school district.”

Applications for the Broward County Schools superintendent job are due on Tuesday, May 16.