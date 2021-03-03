‘I’m so thankful’: Hispanic family describes buying first home in Las Vegas valley

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is a challenging time for the real estate market here in Las Vegas — a lot of house hunters but not a lot of houses.

Part of those house hunters — Latinos.

8 News Now took a look at the opportunities available right now for Hispanics and how one family was able to get their keys.

Challenging is the key word.

Supply is limited, but it is not stopping many folks in the Latino community from trying to transition from renters to homeowners.

Alejandra Caldera cannot stop smiling after achieving what many Latinos say is the ultimate American dream — owning a home.

“Even the kitchen, every time I walk in there, I’m so thankful because I know the effort and sacrifice that we did to make it happen,” said Caldera. “I think it’s a lot of misconceptions that it’s too expensive and you are not really aware of the types of programs and assistance out there.”

After years of renting, this Las Vegas family took a leap of faith and focused on home stability.

“We had a tough financial spot, and our credit was super bad,” Caldera said. “We had zero savings, so we knew – we are broke we can’t buy a home.”

Another major hurdle was her husband’s legal status.

“It was harder. Our income as married was not counted with his status because it was just me and you have to have a social for the financial aspect or you didn’t qualify for certain programs,” Caldera said.

But according to her realtor Alex Vazquez, it is a concern that hold many Latinos back from buying a home without realizing that there are options like the Nevada Housing Program.

“It varies case by case, but there are down payment assistance programs to help,” said Vazquez. “Other than that, there are programs that you can get in with as little as 3% so you are talking in a purchase price of $300,000 as little as $9,000 out of pocket.”

It is no secret; the number of Latinos is growing with an estimate of $60 million in the U.S., according to the Census Bureau. About 40 percent of Hispanic homebuyers are under 34 years old.

Vazquez says the housing market is extremely attractive to buyers right now because of low interest rates.

“We definitely recommend buying because interest rates are at historic lows which make mortgages payments rather affordable,” Vazquez said. “In some cases, we are seeing its more affordable to purchase than to rent.”

He says the first step to buying a home is contacting a professional realtor — an easy step for this family.

“I’ve always had a picture of what i wanted in a home,” Caldera said. “I wanted to have horses, i want to have animals and wake up and have my kids running around and not be limited to a box.”

More than 40 percent of Latinos tend to purchase fixer-upper homes, according to the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.

That was the case for the Caldera family that closed in August on $280,000 home in North Las Vegas.

“It’s not just a look it’s a lifestyle,” Caldera said. “My husband is a charro and hes all about the country living.”

Three months later, the home was remodeled and even made some space for their horse “Spirit,” several goats, chickens and other pets.

“At first, I would say let’s pay the rent but then it’s ours so it’s now pay the mortgage,” Caldera said. “You are so used to renting that when it’s yours – you say oh my its mine but it’s a great feeling.”

The biggest lesson the Caldera family learned in this process was to do your research and ask plenty of questions.