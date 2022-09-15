LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 8 News Now exclusive update on a story we first brought to you earlier this month.

A woman was scammed from her online business after someone paid her with fake money. On top of that, surveillance video shows her teen son was injured after his foot was allegedly run over by people associated with the buyer when they came to pick up their order and pay the remaining balance.

Her story caught the eye of someone thousands of miles away, who reached out to 8 News Now to help.

Jessica Saucedo is a small business owner, and she loves making personalized apparel and invitations.

She said every dollar she makes goes towards bills. When she was handed four hundred dollars of fake cash, it set her family back.

When she spoke to 8 News Now earlier this month, she wasn’t looking for a handout, but simply wanted other business owners to be aware that this could happen.

Somehow, our story made it to Texas and a man named Rod Adams wanted to help.

Here is how we surprised her:

We told Jessica Saucedo we were coming by because we wanted to check in and see how she was doing since our story aired.

“Emotionally. I’ve been a mess because everything has been piling up on us.”

Saucedo told us health conditions forced her to leave her main job as a law office translator.

“We live day by day. My husband leaves at 6 o’clock in the morning and doesn’t return till 8 at night,” she explained.

“A few days ago, we found out a man in Texas saw your story and reached out to 8 News Now and sent me some money to give to you. It is four hundred dollars exactly and that is the money you were missing so I’m going to hand this over to you.”

“This is a big, big blessing and I’m so grateful for whoever did that.”

After that, we gave Rod Adams a call.

“Hi Rod, I wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart and from my family that we greatly appreciate the generosity that came from you it’s very meaningful to us and I wanted to thank you,” Saucedo told Adams.

“You are more than welcome Jessica. The Lord let me help you out and that’s kind of what I do, and I appreciate you sincerely and you are very welcome.”

8 News Now spoke with Rod, the donor, earlier this week.

He said that he has been so fortunate in his life and he just felt like he needed to help this mom no matter where she was.