LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson couple who traveled 2,000 miles away for the holidays is like many Southwest Airlines travelers this time of year attempting to get home amid flight cancellations.

Adam Burke and his wife Jessica went to South Carolina for the holidays to visit family. They said the plan was to return to Las Vegas on Monday night but are now stuck.

They added that the only available flight to Las Vegas is expected to depart on Saturday.

“At this point, I’m so eager to be home that I would consider a one-way car rental and just drive across the country for however many days it takes,” Adam said.

“We found a hotel last night and renewed our rental car for a week and we don’t know where we are staying after tonight, probably somewhere back in Colombia, we had to find a hotel,” Jessica added.

Due to flights with Southwest Airlines being limited, Jessica told 8 News Now she felt the other airlines are taking advantage of stranded travelers.

“There was a flight from Charlotte to Las Vegas that would have cost us $2,600 a person,” Jessica said. “Some of the other airlines are really taking advantage of the Southwest [Airlines] downfall at this point, that’s what makes me the maddest.”