LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Earlier this month, 1,600 people in the Las Vegas area were evicted.

This means 1,600 of them are probably without a place to call home.

“It’s been the worst thing I’ve ever been through,” Angela Young said.

Things are about to get even worse for Young, as she will be evicted on July 12th.

“I’m out of hope and I’m out of time,” Young said.

She is just one of thousands of people in Southern Nevada who don’t know where they will go next.

“I’m going to the streets end of story,” Young said.

She is in respiratory failure and is dependent on her monthly disability check.

Young said she was splitting the rent with her mom and other family members but they have passed away.

“I’m behind on everything, my life was fun before and now I’m in hell,” Young said.

Young has applied for the Cares Housing Assistance Program.

Her application was pending but earlier this month Governor Joe Lombardo vetoed bills that would stop residents from being evicted for 60 days if their application was pending.

“I’ve never been close to homelessness in my life and I’m there right now,” she said.

Over at the Salvation Army, their overnight shelters are full.

“Somebody who’s looking for a place to stay you have first-month last month rent pay a deposit and also make 3x the amount of the rent so for someone that’s struggling it will take a while,” Juan Salinas, the director of Social Services at the Salvation Army said.

The Salvation Army overnight shelter in Las Vegas on June 29, 2023. (KLAS)

Salinas said they try their best to put families in hotels but the need for help keeps growing.

The Salvation Army recommends those on the verge of eviction reach out to them because they have rental assistance programs.

For Young, her days of living in her house are numbered so she is focused on figuring out what she can fit into her car which will now be her only shelter.

“It’s scary and I’m devastated,” Young said.

Nevada continues to lead the nation with a 5.4% unemployment rate.