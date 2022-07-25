LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are about 2,000 monkeypox cases nationwide, with seven of them in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Those who are eligible to get their monkeypox vaccine are encouraged to make an appointment online.

“I mean I did get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect myself, so I guess if it became available to me, I probably would do it, I’m not afraid of vaccines,” said resident Amy Haddick.

Those in high-risk categories for monkeypox could get their monkeypox vaccines Monday.

“I just heard that it’s going to start spreading very quickly,” said resident Odessa Manry. “I feel like it’s definitely going to be a problem in schools though.”

“I’ll just wait like I did with COVID and I work from home. I stay away from people, so I feel fairly safe,” Haddick continued.

To make an appointment, visit the SNHD website.