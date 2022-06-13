LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Along the strip, homelessness has some visitors worried about their safety.

But, as some people fear for their safety, there are individuals experiencing homelessness that feel, they just need a little help.

“Not everyone wants to be homeless out here,” says Chamber King, a musician who spends much of his time on the strip. “I’m not a bad person, I’m an honest person, I’m a hardworking person and I just want to be treated as such, that’s all.”

King moved to Las Vegas from Kentucky with his girlfriend, but as the relationship came to an end, he found himself with nowhere to live.

Some tourists, however, can feel uncomfortable with the large homeless presence on the strip.

But, steven Campbell, a social media influencer says “the homeless are people like anyone else. A lot of them have severe problems that we don’t know about.”

In response to the issue of homelessness in Las Vegas LVMPD has created the Homeless Outreach Team, with the goal to address the problem and bring resources to those in need.