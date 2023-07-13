LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Having time in jail to think about his actions, the 35-year-old man arrested for barricading himself in a hotel room, holding a woman hostage, and throwing furniture from a Strip hotel window is apologizing.

“I thought the furniture was pretty, uh, pretty worn out and I just thought I was going to do everyone a favor by throwing it out the window,” Matthew Mannix of Golden, Colorado said from the Clark County Detention Center.

Matthew Mannix of Golden, Colorado speaks to 8 News Now from the Clark County Detention Center.

Mannix agreed to an interview with 8 News Now from jail. On Thursday, he agreed to be extradited to Colorado for charges he faces there.

He is also facing several charges in Clark County, including kidnapping, for his part in a nearly six-hour standoff with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department on Tuesday at Caesars Palace.

Mannix claims he was having a psychotic episode at the time.

“I’m never doing drugs again. I’m turning my life around. I’m going to pay for all the damages, and I’m really sorry,” Mannix said.

Police said he barricaded himself in a 21st-floor hotel room and held a 26-year-old woman hostage.

Cell phone video captured him throwing furniture out the window, with investigators saying in court documents he caused more than $50,000 in damages.

The 35-year-old arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday for what he says was to escape false charges in Colorado.

“I really want to stay. Please let me stay, don’t make me leave, please. I love it here, it’s the best town in the world,” Mannix said.

According to court documents, Mannix claimed to have a “magazine full of rounds” and that he would “pull the trigger”, although authorities did not find a gun.

Investigators said he and the woman he held hostage had binged on drugs for the past several days.

“We did a small amount of meth. Enough for like a teenager, not even that much. Maybe, you know a 12-year-old could’ve done this much,” Mannix said.

Documents 8 News Now obtained show Mannix was convicted last year in Colorado for kidnapping, a charge he also faces in Clark County.

“I didn’t actually kidnap her,” Mannix said of the incident surrounding that 2022 conviction. “She was just in my apartment, and the cops came, and I barricaded us inside.”

Mannix also said he stayed at the Strat Hotel on Sunday but was kicked out on Monday.