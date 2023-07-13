LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With the dangerous summer temps looming over us, it is hard to imagine stepping outside unless we need to.

However, hundreds in the valley are forced out on the streets since being evicted.

The 8 News Now team stepped into eviction court this week to see just how many people are likely being impacted.

In the eviction court, there were people of all ages, some with kids by their side being told they are being evicted.

It doesn’t even seem real,” Angela Young said outside the courtroom.

We first interviewed Young back in June, when she was preparing for this dreadful day.

“This is the worst of the worst it could possibly be,” Young said. “118 and people are going to the streets and I’m one of them with no air in my car.”

Since 8 News Now last met with Young, her Cares Housing Assistance Program application was denied but she was trying to appeal it.

That didn’t help because back in June, Governor Joe Lombardo vetoed several bills that would protect tenants like Yong from being evicted while they had a pending application.

“If I don’t qualify then I don’t know who does,” Young said.

“So many fewer people would have been evicted today,” Ryan McConnell with Legal Aid Center of Nevada said. He also represents Young.

McConnell said his team has been overloaded with eviction cases in the last month.

“Before where we were able to buy tenants time and ultimately get their eviction dismissed and keep them in their home now, we are telling a lot more tenants straight up that they don’t have a defense,” McConnell said.

For Young, she handed her keys in on July 13th.

“I don’t want anyone in my shoes,” she said.

Although this is one of the most vulnerable moments of her life, Young wanted viewers at home to know what is going on.

“I appreciate channel 8 and you Victoria for coming out for following up on this story it’s a true human-interest story and a true atrocity,” she said.

Young said she is in respiratory failure and has packed her lifelong belongings and medication into a couple of bags to survive living in her car.

8 News Now did reach out to Clark County to see how much of the rental assistance money is left and what they are doing to expedite the applications.