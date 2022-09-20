LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of threatening to blow up and “shoot up” the Walgreens where he worked after he was fired for chasing a customer out of the store during a fight.

Jonathan Demaya, 23, was fired on Sept. 7 after getting into an argument with a customer. According to Metro police, he got into the argument with the customer over the pricing of an item, and the customer threw a receipt at him.

Demaya then chased the customer out of the store, through the parking lot, and down Flamingo Road, his arrest report said. When he was questioned about the argument, he said he was going to “beat his ass,” referring to the customer, according to the report.

Demaya was fired over this, after which he allegedly knocked products off shelves, pushed a different customer, and left the store before returning wearing a handgun in his waistband, the report said.

A week later on Sept. 14, Demaya and his wife came to the store and an employee said Demaya couldn’t be inside, after which Demaya said “I don’t give a f— I’m going to blow up this f—ing building,” the report said.

When the employee continued to try to diffuse the situation, Demaya said “I’m not going to stop until I get what I want… I want Walgreens closed down. I’ve got homeboys on standby to shoot up the place,” according to the report.

Two days later on Sept. 16, police said Demaya drove up to the store and drove past someone who was standing outside, screaming “I’m going to f— shoot you” while acting erratically, according to the report.

The store eventually had to be closed because Demaya kept returning, making threats, and putting staff “in fear for their lives,” the report said.

Demaya allegedly called the store while it was closed and asked why before saying “Well I’m fixing to go blow up the building,” before hanging up.

He was later arrested on Sept. 17 and told officers he didn’t make any threats or bring a gun inside the store.

Demaya was being held at the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday, where he faces charges of aggressive stalking, communicating a bomb threat, and making a threat considered an act of terrorism.