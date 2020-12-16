‘I’m at a loss for words,’ DA said driver facing DUI charges in crash that killed 5 bicyclists

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver of a box truck that killed five bicylists and injured three others last week is facing DUI charges after methamphetamine was found in his system, according to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

The crash happened Thursday on US 95 south between Boulder City and Searchlight, about 60 miles outside of Las Vegas. The five were part of a larger group of around 20 bicyclists taking part in a 130-mile ride from Las Vegas to Nipton and back.

“I have said hundreds of times, to countless people, making the choice to get behind the wheel of a car when you are intoxicated is reckless. Those actions are unacceptable, and they have consequences. Tragically, this type of reckless behavior has left five people dead, several injured, and our community in mourning once again,” Wolfson said.

According to Wolfson, truck driver Jordan Barson struck the bicyclists and an escort vehicle traveling with the group. The cyclists were struck from behind by the truck after it crossed into the bicycle lane, according to authorities.

Barson is being charged with five counts of DUI resulting in death (2-20 years in prison, per count), one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm (2-20 years in prison), five counts of Reckless Driving resulting in death (1-6 years in prison, per count) and one count of Reckless Driving resulting in substantial bodily harm (1-6 years in prison).

The Clark County office of the medical examiner and coroner said the cyclists were all from Las Vegas and included 39 year-old Erin Michelle Ray, 57-year-old Michael Todd Murray, 48-year-old Aksoy Ahmet, 57-year-old Thomas Chamberlin Trauger, and 41-year-old Gerrard Suarez Nieva.

The cause of death for each was listed as blunt force injuries and ruled accidental.

Barson is currently in custody and awaiting extradition from Mojave County, Arizona.