Illuminated arches will soon frame gateway to downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction will soon begin on 80-foot-tall illuminated arches that will welcome drivers on Las Vegas Boulevard as they enter the gateway to downtown Las Vegas.

The $6.5 million project is scheduled to start on March 16 and be completed in September 2020.

A pair of new 80-foot-tall illuminated crisscrossing arches, supporting a suspended city emblem, will break ground March 16 along Las Vegas Boulevard between St. Louis and Bob Stupak avenues. The $6.5 million gateway project is expected to finish in September. @CityOfLasVegas pic.twitter.com/dVelgiIRuI — Tony Illia (@TonyIllia) March 2, 2020

The arches will cross over Las Vegas Boulevard in the area between St. Louis and Bob Stupak avenues, and will feature an emblem hanging over the boulevard with a script “Las Vegas.”

The aches are a part of the continued updating of infrastructure and signage happening in downtown Las Vegas and will be near the popular showgirl installation where Las Vegas Boulevard and Main Street come together.

During construction, motorists can expect delays and sporadic closures on Las Vegas Boulevard between St. Louis and Bob Stupak avenues.