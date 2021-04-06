Illinois wants driver in deadly hit-and-run extradited

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colette Despain appears in a Las Vegas courtroom on April 6, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors in Illinois want a local hit-and-run suspect extradited out of Nevada.

Colette Despain, 51, appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning. She is accused of hitting and killing 48-year-old Ryan Billotte, a tow truck driver, while he worked on a car on the side of the highway.

Despain left the scene of the crash.

Her attorney said Illinois contacted Nevada authorities to put an extradition hold on her. 8 News Now reached out to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office and is awaiting additional information.

Despain remains in jail. She is due to have a bail hearing on April 13.

Nevada Highway Patrol said she was on probation at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories