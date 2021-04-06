Illinois wants driver in deadly hit-and-run extradited

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors in Illinois want a local hit-and-run suspect extradited out of Nevada.

Colette Despain, 51, appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning. She is accused of hitting and killing 48-year-old Ryan Billotte, a tow truck driver, while he worked on a car on the side of the highway.

Despain left the scene of the crash.

Her attorney said Illinois contacted Nevada authorities to put an extradition hold on her. 8 News Now reached out to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office and is awaiting additional information.

Despain remains in jail. She is due to have a bail hearing on April 13.

Nevada Highway Patrol said she was on probation at the time of the crash.