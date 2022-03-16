LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Illinois man is celebrating his big win in Las Vegas this week. Dennis Albers won the Mega Jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow at the Cromwell Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Albers, who is from the small town of Morton, won $1,082,701.

He was in town for a meeting and said he tried his luck on Face Up Pai Gow three times before winning the jackpot. He had been playing less than an hour when he won.

Albers said he may buy a vacation home and share some of his winnings with family members. He also intends to donate to charity.