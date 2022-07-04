LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s seen every year, many communities put on their own firework shows on Independence Day, with fireworks that can’t be purchased in Las Vegas.

Illegal fireworks are an enormous fire concern. In one neighborhood in the southwest valley, a palm tree caught fire as a result.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but these home fireworks will continue throughout the night.

Fines this year are hefty, and if someone is caught with illegal fireworks that shoot up into the sky, they could be fined up to $10,000.