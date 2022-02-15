Illegal firework fines increased in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you get caught with illegal fireworks, you will now face larger fines because Clark County commissioners approved increasing penalties.

Fines now start at $500 for a first offense and a $1000 for a second offense if the fireworks are under 100 lbs. If over 100 lbs. it would be $5,000 and if over 5,000 lbs. the fine can be $10,000.

John steinbeck, clark county fire chief

“We want to discourage the effects of these illegal fireworks, especially the fires and injuries that occur,” Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said.

In Tuesday’s commission meeting the ordinance passed unanymously. “We fought for legislation to increase this because if I can save one person’s home or the child’s hand that was blown off last year by fireworks, I am going to do anything I can,” commissioner Marilyn kirkpatrick said.

North Las Vegas resident Gabriel Ramos said he made his own policy for his family following a scary incident. “Fireworks are not allowed in my family for now on, it is kind of dangerous.”

Commissioner Kirkpatrick urged people to report fireworks online and not call 911 or 311. Illegal fireworks can be reported at the ISpyFireworks website.