Illegal feeding leads to a rise in coyote deaths in Death Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A coyote used to approaching cars for food died after being struck by a vehicle on Artists Drive in Death Valley National Park on Nov. 26.

This adult female coyote was just the most recent casualty of human-coyote interactions in the park.

“A fed animal is a dead animal,” said Chief Ranger Rob Wissinger.

After just a few people fed a coyote, it learns to associate food with roads, cars, and people.

Park rangers prefer to educate people who illegally feed park wildlife, but do occasionally issue citations. With 1,700,000 annual visitors, educating all of them is difficult.

Educating the coyotes is also difficult. Park rangers hazed the Artists Drive coyote with loud noises and by throwing rocks in its direction without hitting it.

“Coyotes are smart. They know how to look pathetic and trick people into feeding them. But if they get accustomed to getting food from humans, they can become dangerous to pets and humans.” added Wissinger.

Rangers are still regularly hazing another coyote that is stopping traffic near the junction of CA-190 and Badwater Road.