LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The corner off Owens Avenue and North Hollywood Boulevard is a sparse area becoming a target spot for illegal dumping where garbage is growing.

David Lewis has lived in that part of town for 16 years.

“It’s all over social media, my neighbors in the area are constantly complaining about it. Mattresses and couches on the side of the road,” Lewis said.

He said it is a constant battle with illegal dumpers who have filled the empty lot with trash.

“So, this lot in particular I learned today the owner is out of the country, so they’ve had difficulty contacting him but say they’re making progress which is good to see because this has been going on for a year and a half where the trash piles continue to grow,” Lewis explained. “Now it’s spread to the adjacent lot and now that property owner is going to have to address that too.”

Andy Chaney is the Environmental Health Supervisor, in charge of illegal dumping for the Southern Nevada Health District.

“Generally speaking, public-owned lands have a maintenance schedule with cleanup crews and maintain the property once we notify them to put it on their schedule,” Chaney said. “Versus a property owner, they’re going to get a certified letter from us out of the blue with photographs and GPS points identifying dump piles on their property.”

Chaney said they notify the property owners as soon as they can.

“The logistics are more difficult for someone who lives out of state. We do work with property owners if it’s going to take them a while,” Chaney explained. “We encourage them to contact us first so they’re not getting a second notice or notice of violation for not removing the waste, so we prefer them to be proactive. We take into account folks’ circumstances but we have a limited number of extensions that we can do based upon that. “

Chaney said property owners can protect their land from illegal dumping by posting signs and placing berms.

“It’s not uncommon for people to spend anywhere from $500 to several thousand dollars on a cleanup depending on the extent,” added Chaney. “There’s a lot of surprises that come up anything from motor oil to dead animals.

Chaney and Lewis are encouraging others to report illegal dumping as it is a health and safety concern.

“It’s our community and we have to take action to take care of it,” Lewis said.

When reporting illegal dumping, Chaney said it’s best to include pictures, videos, and a license plate if you can so they can catch and prosecute illegal dumpers.

You can report illegal dumping by calling 702-759-0600 and pressing 2 for the direct complaint line or you can go online to www. snhd.info/complaint and click the illegal dumping tab.