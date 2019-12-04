IKEA to celebrate the holidays with Swedish buffet

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — IKEA is inviting customers to celebrate the holidays with them, Swedish-style. The Swedish furniture store will host its annual ‘Swedish Julbord smorgasbord’ on Friday, Dec. 13 and holiday in-store activities on Saturday, Dec. 14.

IKEA says a traditional ‘Julbord’ is a highlight of Swedish cuisine, consisting of local and family specialties, enjoyed with family and friends.

The all-you-can-eat buffet features traditional Swedish dishes including their famous Swedish meatballs and lingonberries, matjes and dill herring, Swedish rice pudding with almonds, saffron buns, and much more.

Tickets are $16.99 per person and $4.99 for kids 12 and under. There is a discounted rate for IKEA Family members; $12.99 per person and $2.99 for kids 12 and under.

The celebration will continue Saturday as IKEA customers can participate in holiday workshops and activities throughout the day.

Activities include breakfast with Santa, holiday entertaining scavenger hunt, the art of napkin folding and much more.

To locate and contact the nearest IKEA store for more event details, including local seating times, please visit the “Food” page on IKEA-USA.com.