IHME forecast: Nevada COVID-19 pandemic to peak on April 15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The peak of the COVID-19 pandemic is about 16 days away for Nevada, according to projections published by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The pandemic is projected to peak on April 15 in the Silver State.

IHME says even if the state and nation continue to use “strong social distancing” and other protective measures until the end of May, demand for hospital services will exceed capacity.

The data by IHME shows the projected hospital resource use based on COVID-19 deaths.

In Nevada, the IHME expects the state to have about 64% of the hospital beds it will need for COVID-19 patients when the pandemic peaks.

To view the IHME data, click here.

The U.S. is on track for a shortage of 49,292 hospital beds at the height of the pandemic, with an intensive care unit bed shortage of 14,601 beds, according to the IHME. That is if all states institute social distancing and other prevention measures by April 2. If not, IHME warns the numbers will increase.

The data shows the peak count for daily deaths will reach 35 in Nevada. IHME projects there to be a total of 801 COVID-19 deaths in the state by August 4, 2020.

To view the IHME forecast, click here. Be sure to click the drop down menu that says ‘United States of America,’ and scroll down to find Nevada.