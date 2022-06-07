LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Music fans and festival goers can look ahead to September as the line-up for the iHeartRadio has just been announced. The festival will be held on Friday the 23rd and Saturday the 24th at the T-Mobile Arena and AREA15 in Las Vegas.

2022 will mark the festival’s twelfth year and this year will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The festival promises to once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

Friday night’s line-up is said to include the Black Eyed Peas, Lionel Richie, Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith, and more. Doors will open an hour before the event is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena will also start at 7:30 p.m. and will feature artists such as Avril Lavigne Halsey, LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion, and Pat Benatar.

The two nights at the arena are not the only fun that iHeartRadio is hosting that weekend. On Saturday, AREA15 will host the Daytime Stage starting at 11:00 a.m. The lineup for this venue includes Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, girl in red, and plenty more.

In addition to live performances, the Daytime Stage will also include fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio’s brand partners.

Tickets go on sale on the iHeartRadio website on Friday, June 17th at 2 p.m. EST.