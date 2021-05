LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The iHeart Music Festival will return to Las Vegas on September 17 and 18, according to a post on the T-Mobile Arena’s Twitter account.

The festival, which is broadcast on radio stations around the country, first launched in 2011 and has drawn superstars including Lady Gaga, Prince, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Mary Blige and Sting to name a few.

The lineup for this year has yet to be announced but tickets go on sale June 18.