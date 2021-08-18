‘If you’re going to fly, there’s rules:’ Mask mandate has air travelers bucking

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unruly airline passengers are making national headlines.

In the most recent case, a man was duct-taped to his seat by crewmembers after he allegedly assaulted flight attendants.

If you fly a lot, you might have witnessed some disruptions. And with the mask mandate now extended through January, more can be expected.

Travelers at McCarran International Airport tell us they have seen the disruptive videos on social media, but have yet to see an extreme case while flying in or out of Las Vegas.

Travelers said they mostly see people complying with the mask mandates.

People are still talking about the viral video of a Frontier Airlines passenger who was duct-taped to his seat. And it’s not the only incident to make headlines.

Over the past year, many incidents have been recorded on cell phone video during flights.

Travel agent Abby Lagmann says she is glad Las Vegas flights haven’t been in the news. “Um, you know, most of it has been in the media

“Yeah, I hear the frustrations. You know, it’s frustrating. I’m sure for all of us, right?” Lagmann said.

Especially when it comes to masks. But Lagmann says it is what we need to do right now to keep traveling safely.

Besides finding the best destinations and deals for her clients, she also emphasizes the rules of flying.

Paul Rosenberg just took his first trip this year, and he agrees.

“So I went to … I flew from Vegas to New York and then from New York to Croatia,” Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg said passengers appeared to be compliant on his flights. He says all travelers need to respect the flight crew.

“I can see some people might want to not comply or wear the mask below the nose, and maybe that did happen a couple of times, but the stewardess is the airline. Stewardesses were very quick to tell people to correct that,” Rosenberg said.

“If you’re going to fly, there’s rules,” he said. “And if you’re not willing to comply with the rules, then you probably shouldn’t get on the airplane.”

According to the FAA, since the beginning of 2021, there have been close to 3,900 reports of unruly passengers. In 2020, there were only 183 for the entire year. And in 2019, before the pandemic, there were only 146.