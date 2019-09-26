If you want, Amazon Alexa can channel Samuel L. Jackson!

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — Alexa is about to get real — real Samuel L. Jackson. Amazon announced it would introduce the award-winning actor as the first celebrity voice for its Alexa virtual assistant later this year.

For 99 cents, Alexa owners will be able to hear the Hollywood star read the news, give a weather report, and even tell jokes. Now, anyone who follows Samuel L. Jackson career knows the announcements will have some explicit words, it will have a little yelling, but it will also be highly entertaining!

Here are a few fun requests Amazon suggests you try after setting up Jackson’s voice on your Echo.