LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With water levels dropping to historic lows each day at Lake Mead more things are surfacing from the once deep waters of Lake Mead.

Just last weekend, several boaters shared pictures and videos of old boats sitting on newly exposed shorelines and even one speedboat sitting vertically pointing toward the sky.

Many people asked if there are any plans for anyone to remove the boats and other items that are becoming exposed and even hazards for people at the lake. 8 News now was able to get some answers from the National Park Service (NPS).

When asked if there are plans to remove the boats, the NPS wrote, “There are many sunken boats at Lake Mead; some of which are historic structures. As vessels continue to surface, park staff document their locations and assess for potential hazards or threats to environmental or human safety. But it is not standard park policy to remove a boat from the lake due to it being a labor-intensive, multifaceted and costly process.”

A large boat re-emerges from Lake Mead as lake levels continue to drop. (Photo: Travis Pardee)

A boat that was once underwater at Lake Mead now sits high and dry on the shore as the lake level continues to drop. (Photo: Travis Pardee)

A boat that was once underwater at Lake Mead now sits high and dry on the shore as the lake level continues to drop. (Photo: Travis Pardee)

But what should someone do who discovers an abandoned or once sunken boat that’s now exposed? According to the NPS, “If the public sees a navigation hazard that’s not marked, they should call 702-293-8778 to report it.”

If anyone finds what looks like old personal items, the NPS said it’s important to remember that removing anything from National Park Service land is illegal. “If personal effects are found on the beach or the open water, visitors can leave these items at nearby ranger stations or can drop them off at entrance stations before they leave the park,” the NPS told 8 News Now. “Otherwise, if items are found within or part of a larger area for a sunken vessel, they should leave the items alone and call Lake Mead Dispatch (702-293-8998) for them to manage the area appropriately once on scene.”

The NPS also stated if someone is found to have removed something from National Park Service property they could find themselves in trouble with the law. “There are formal policies, including the NPS’s Code of Federal Regulations states in Title 36, under the Preservation of Natural, Cultural and Archeological Resources, that the taking of items from NPS lands along with the possession is a class B misdemeanor; all of which are punishable by a fine (up to $5,000) or other penalties. Additionally, collecting surface finds that are exposed, or not dug up is also a violation of the Archeological Resource Protection Act.”