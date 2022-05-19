LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing several charges including attempted murder after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her in the stomach.

Michael Munoz-Andrade is accused of chasing his ex-girlfriend into a bathroom outside his friend’s house and stabbing her twice, allegedly telling her, “if I can’t have you, no one can.”

According to police, Munoz-Andrade was visiting his friend’s house on May 11 when his ex-girlfriend, who said she didn’t know he was there, came by to borrow padlocks from the friend.

The victim pulled out a knife she had when she saw Munoz-Andrade at the house and ran to the bathroom in the backyard, and he chased her and forced the door open. He then grabbed the knife from her and stabbed her twice, according to a police report.

According to the report, he was heard yelling “I was going to kill her and shoot myself!”

The victim was taken to UMC Trauma shortly after the incident in critical condition and was rushed into emergency surgery.

The victim also had a red mark on her cheek from Munoz-Andrade putting out a cigarette on her face, as well as several scratches, bruises, and old scabs where he had previously battered her, the report said.

Munoz-Andrade admitted to police he had put a cigarette out on her face a few weeks before the incident. He said that he remembered the victim coming to his friend’s house and that he blacked out after that.

According to police, Munoz-Andrade had been charged with domestic battery, first offense for a previous incident involving the victim.

Munoz-Andrade was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces the following charges: