LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An arrest report for a CCSD teacher who was arrested for sexual contact with a student detailed his near two-month relationship with the victim.

34-year-old Cody Glass was arrested Wednesday following an investigation at Legacy High School that began in May.

According to the report, Glass and the victim began speaking one day when he told her that she could come to his classroom any time if she needed a break. The victim told police she would go to his classroom often because she was upset about things going on at school.

The victim told police Glass would listen to her and that things progressed around the beginning of March when they began messaging each other on Facebook and talking about being in a relationship, the report said.

The two were messaging and audio calling on Facebook and Instagram from March 16 to the beginning of May.

The victim told police that she and Glass would see each other during free period or after school and that he would pick her up or meet her at a park nearby.

On one instance, the report said, Glass took the victim to his house. The victim told police that they smoked and drank together, and had to stay in his car because he lived with his mother.

The report stated that in one of the last messages retrieved by police, when the victim told Glass she did not think they should continue the relationship, Glass told her “If change your mind hit me up when you’re 18. If not, I’m still here for you.”

In an interview with a CPS investigator, Glass said that the victim “Is a very smart nice girl with problems and he just wants to help children,” according to the report.

Glass had been a teacher in the school district since July of 2021. He was booked into the Clark County Detention center Wednesday, where he remains.

His full charges are listed below: