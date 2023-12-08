LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The identities of two University Police Services officers involved in the shooting on the UNLV campus were released on Friday.

Detective Nathaniel Drum has been employed with UNLV Police Services since 2017.

Officer Damien Garcia has been employed with UNLV Police Services since 2018.

Both officers have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.

“These two officers are heroes, they kept the worst from becoming a bloodbath,” Chief Adam Garcia UNLV Police Services said. “Their swift response and exceptional courage were pivotal in neutralizing this threat and undoubtedly prevented further harm to our community.”

On Dec. 8, 2023, Chief Adam Garcia UNLV Police Services praised officers’ bravery following the UNLV campus shooting. (KLAS)

On Wednesday, three people were killed and one was hospitalized with injuries following a shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The shooter was also deceased.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Section is asking the public for assistance in the ongoing investigation of the shooting. Anyone who was on the UNLV campus near Beam Hall and the Student Union Building, taking video during the timeframe of 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., December 6, is urged to reach out to detectives at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.