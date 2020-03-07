Idaho mother of two missing children in court, bail lowered to 1M

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — The mother of two missing children made a court appearance in Idaho Friday and had her bail lowered from 5-million to 1-million dollars.

Her children vanished in September. The FBI is asking for the public’s help in their search. Danya Bacchus reports from Los Angeles.

Lori Vallow appeared before a judge in Idaho for the first time amid questions about what happened to her two children.

Lori is presumed innocent as she stands before the court today, but she refused to produce her children as ordered both sides stated.

The Idaho mother was extradited from Hawaii to her home state to face several charges including two counts of felony abandonment.

Her two children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have both been missing for months. Relatives have pleaded for their safe return.

We just don’t know and it’s terrible. She could end this, she being Lori, can end this just by saying, look we’ll have the kids there,” said Larry Woodcock, relative.

Tylee was last seen in September posing for a photo taken during a family trip to Yellowstone National Park. JJ was last seen in Idaho later that month.

I don’t think it will be easy. She doesn’t seem to make things easy. You never know. Maybe she’s had a change of heart,” said Kay Woodcock, relative.

Vallow was arrested in Hawaii last month where she was living with her new husband, Chad Daybell.

Authorities say they’re also investigating the mysterious deaths of their previous spouses, as well as the death of Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox, back in December.

Both Vallow and Daybell have denied any wrongdoing. Vallow could face up to 14 years in prison for each count of desertion of a child.