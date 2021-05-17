ID verification now required for all new unemployment insurance claims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People applying for unemployment benefits for the first time will be required to go through ID verification, according to an announcement today from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

The requirement was put in place for all claims made for regular unemployment insurance (UI) benefits made on or after April 18, according to DETR.

The step to verify your identity involves the ID.me service, which has become a standard for several federal agencies and 25 states.

DETR notes that claimants should not use ID.me to verify their identity unless instructed to do so.

ID.me is a credential service provider that is federally certified as compliant with the National Institute of Standards and Technology. This security measure is a requirement under the Continued Assistance Act of 2020.

“Providing benefits to legitimate claimants is our top priority. ID.me is a trusted DETR partner in this effort, initially for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and now for UI,” said Lynda Parven, Administrator of the Employment Security Division.

Most claimants easily and quickly validate their identities online with ID.me self-service. For those claimants who need additional assistance, you can watch a 3-minute ID.me step-by-step video:

Claimants who need help verifying their ID should contact the UI call center for assistance: Southern UI Call Center (702) 486-0350; Northern UI Call Center (775) 684-0350; Rural areas and Out-of-State: (888) 890-8211 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Callers are encouraged to contact the call centers mid-week, Wednesday through Friday after 10 AM, as Mondays and Tuesdays are the busiest days for the call centers.

Claimants are encouraged to use the internet to file their unemployment claims, as it is the fastest and most convenient way to file and reserves the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online. Online filing during non-peak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends is also highly recommended. Claimants are also reminded that to continue to receive benefits, they must file weekly.