A size 13 shoe from a man who was found dead in a wash outside Bullhead City, Arizona, on Aug. 27, 2022. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A body found in a wash outside Bullhead City, Arizona, is unidentified more than a month later, and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

The body was found by a person who was riding a utility-terrain vehicle on the afternoon of Aug. 27, according to the sheriff’s office. The location was given as E. Andalman Ave. and Gateway Dr. near Katherine Heights.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office has provided a physical description:

white male adult, between the ages of 20 and 40

light brown/reddish hair

approximately 6-feet-2-inches, 230 pounds

size 13 shoes

Detectives searched missing persons reports but found no clues as to the identity of the deceased man. Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the body.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the MCSO Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 or call toll free at 1-800-522-4312, reference DR #22-032782.