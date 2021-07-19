ID.me requirement for all unemployment claims goes into effect Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Friday, July 23, all unemployment claims handled through the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) will require identity verification through ID.me.

DETR has already put the requirement in place for all regular UI claims and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims. Those changes happened in May.

Going forward, all claims will require the step.

Related Content DETR requiring verified identity to file new or continued PUA claims

ID.me is an advanced identity platform put in place to prevent unemployment fraud. It is used in more than half the states in the U.S., the Social Security Administration and hundreds of organizations.

A video provides a look at the basic steps involved:

“We look forward to implementing ID.me, ensuring legitimate claimants continue to collect their benefits, while shutting down imposter claims and fraud. Working for claimant security and safeguarding taxpayer funds are two of our Employment Security Division’s main priorities,” said Director Elisa Cafferata.

The process to verify your ID is available 24/7.

Online verification is the best option, according to DETR. People who do not have a computer or a smart phone or require assistance should contact the UI call center for assistance: Southern UI Call Center (702) 486-0350; Northern UI Call Center (775) 684-0350; rural areas and out-of-State: (888) 890-8211 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Callers are encouraged to contact the call centers mid-week, Wednesday through Friday after 10 a.m., as Mondays and Tuesdays are the busiest days for the call centers.