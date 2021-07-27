Iconic ‘Vickie’s Diner’ reopens at new location Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A year after being forced to close its doors, the iconic “Vickie’s Diner” reopens Wednesday in a new location.

The legendary restaurant stood as one of the oldest and best known in town, dating back to the 1950s on the Las Vegas Strip.

The new spot isn’t too far away from the old one — just about a five minute drive away — located at Commercial Center off Sahara Avenue.

The resurrected Vickie’s Diner is almost three times bigger than the old one.

“I’ll be honest with you, I want to cry. Mixed feelings, good feelings,” said Vickie Kelesis, owner of the diner. “People support me all the time. I’m going to continue to take care of everyone.”

It was the oldest diner inside the old White Cross Pharmacy on Las Vegas Boulevard, north of Sahara.

Kelesis says she had to move out in August of last year.

Back in its early days, it was a late night favorite for locals and big entertainers, including Elvis Presley.

“Always order steak and eggs. Liberace, even Sinatra, a lot of celebrities,” she said.

It will be open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.