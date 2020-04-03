Iconic Strip sites go blue in honor of fallen NHP sergeant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several iconic Las Vegas Strip sites have gone blue in honor of fallen NHP Sergeant Ben Jenkins.

Caesar’s Entertainment lit the Eiffel Tower and High Roller, and MGM Resorts International lit The Aria and Luxor Pyramid.

South Point Casino is displaying Jenkins on its marquee facing I-15. Clear Channel will also feature the fallen hero on 11 of their digitized billboards.

“The way all our community partners have stepped up to help us honor our hero state trooper, Sergeant Ben Jenkins, during this most difficult time for the Highway Patrol has been extremely heartwarming. We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts who made this possible. Sgt. Ben Jenkins is gone but never forgotten. Rest Easy Sarge,” said Trooper Jason Buratczuk.

Jenkins was shot and killed in White Pine County Friday when he stopped to assist a motorist. The shooting happened on US 93 near Ely.

That motorist, 65-year-old John Dabritz, is currently being held on no bail.

NHP says Jenkins dedicated his life to serving. He is survived by his wife, mother, four children and five grandchildren.