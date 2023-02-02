LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of Las Vegas’ entertainment history is coming back to life. The Neon Museum is set to relight the iconic Lido de Paris sign Thursday evening.

The sign will be lit next to the iconic Stardust Hotel sign, where the Lido de Paris was located.

The Lido de Paris show ended in 1991, making way for Resorts World to be constructed in its location. After nearly two decades of inactivity, the sign will now be given new life.

The relighting event is sold out, but the museum is asking people to post any photos or memorabilia they might have from the Lido show. Those interested in posting should tag the museum on social media.

The iconic Las Vegas Lido de Paris sign which was at the Stardust Hotel is now at the Neon Museum. (KLAS)

Executive Director of the Neon Museum Aaron Berger told 8 News Now that the sign and its reillumination is a gift to the museum from lighting professional Todd von Bastiaans.

“[Von Bastiaans] has done so many of the shows that we see in Las Vegas and he wanted to find a way to pay tribute to the people who have made the entertainment capital of the world what it is,” Berger said. “He’s focused on those people behind the curtain, so we have Adele, we have Katy Perry, we have these amazing residencies here but we have so many behind the curtain that aren’t given their due attention, and this is his tribute to them.”

Resorts World now sits at the site where Lido de Paris was located, and Katy Perry was the first appearance there. A little-known fact is that Perry’s mother and grandmother were two of the several people who were working behind the scenes of that stage.

There are nearly 200 signs already on display at the museum, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue.