Iconic Las Vegas sign going pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County commissioners will team with Susan G. Komen Nevada officials to turn the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Officials will turn on pink light bulbs surrounding the border of the sign.

This year, about 2,310 Nevadans will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 400 lives will be lost to this disease, according to a Clark County news release.

Early detection is key to fighting cancer, and during Breast Cancer Awareness Month officials will be encouraging women to make a screening appointment and have a mammogram.

“We all know someone who has fought this terrible disease, but through regular examinations and early detection we can make sure that more and more of our friends and family beat cancer,” Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said.

“By turning the world-famous Welcome sign pink, we hope to bring attention to the importance of regular health screenings and show those affected by this disease that their community stands with them,” Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly said.

“We are proud to help Paint Nevada Pink to show our support for the more 2,000 Nevadans who will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year,” Commissioner Justin Jones said.