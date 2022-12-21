LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Located off Las Vegas Boulevard and Convention Center Drive, the Peppermill restaurant is a testament to its time, still standing in its original location which was once surrounded by big-name casinos like the Stardust and the Riveria.

The Peppermill opened its doors on Dec. 26, 1972, and has become a staple for many over the years.

Once inside, you’re transported back in time with its retro but modern-day decor and fireside lounge, which has served as a backdrop in numerous films and TV shows such as Casino and Giada at Home.

Executive Chef Nicholas Orth said there’s a place for everybody. Not only locals and tourists but celebrities like Floyd Mayweather and Criss Angel, just to name a few.

“So literally the day I was born, my parents brought me in here and had breakfast after, and my mom happens to be the general manager,” said Orth. “My dad’s worked here, uncles and every member of the family has worked here previously in the past. So, Peppermill’s in the blood and we’re celebrating 50 years of just an amazing experience for my family and just creating that same experience for everybody else.”

Also known for its huge portions of food and unique atmosphere, customers like Harry Spero keep coming back for nostalgia.

“I’ve been coming here for 47 years and the first time I came here was 1975 and I had a Denver omelet,” Spero told 8 News Now. “I brought my kids here so I could show them the history of this place. This place hasn’t changed; the waitresses are still wearing the same uniforms. “I’m going to keep bringing them here and my grandkids here.”

Sage Schuitevoerder from San Diego brings his family and friends to the Peppermill every time they visit the city.

“It’s a really fun environment, the food is great, and you really get a feel of Las Vegas with a lot of the personal touches. Waitresses are always in a good mood and it’s a good atmosphere.”

Chef Ortho is already preparing for the next 50 years. With new AC units, cutlery, and more, he wants to keep that atmosphere going.

“They have expectations when they come in the door, this is what I had last time and the time before that and we want to make sure that we live up to those expectations,” Orth said.

To celebrate its 50th birthday, the Peppermill is having a party on Monday, Dec. 26 at 9:30 a.m. There will be a cake, balloons, drinks, and food specials and they are expecting special guests like Penn and Teller. The community is invited to come.