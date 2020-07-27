Iconic Las Vegas Blue Angel statue masks up

The iconic Blue Angel is at the Neon Museum. (Photo credit: City of Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — She’s an iconic symbol of Las Vegas and in this photo she has a new look.

The Blue Angel, which is familiar to many long-time Las Vegans, has donned a face mask, thanks to special effects. The city of Las Vegas doctored a photo to add a face mask and shared the photo on its Instagram account. It says “Wear a mask so we can slow the spread.”

From the late 1950s, the statue stood atop the Blue Angel motel near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street. She always captivated people and was often the subject of artwork and photos. When the hotel was demolished, she was saved and restored by the city.

She was designed by Betty Willis who also designed the famous “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign which greets visitors entering the city from the south on I-15. Willis had said her inspiration for the angel was the Blue Fairy in Walt Disney’s Pinocchio.

The statue is located at the at Five Points where Charleston Boulevard, Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue meet.