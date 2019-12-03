Iconic Golden Goose returns to Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another piece of downtown Las Vegas history was resurrected Tuesday! Thanks to the Downtown Project, the Golden Goose was placed at S. 10th Street and Fremont Street.

The Golden Goose, which was taken down in 1990 when the Golden Goose Casino closed, was advertising signage designed and created by the YESCO sign company.

The Golden Goose was installed in its original location in 1975, which was on the top of the Golden Goose Casino. Back then, the property was located at 20 Fremont Street. It remained there for 42 years until its nest was demolished in 2017 to make way for a new casino project.

#MondayMood: when another piece of #DTLV history has been preserved 🎉 pic.twitter.com/WPJd4uoS0L — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) December 2, 2019

At that time, DTP Companies took possession of the iconic piece and pledged to put it back on public display. After an extensive restoration project in 2019, the Golden Goose was once again returned home to a special spot on Fremont Street.

Welcome back to Fremont Street Golden Goose!