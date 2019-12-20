Iconic Budweiser Clydesdales deliver a pint of holiday cheer to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You’ve seen them on television, or maybe you’ve seen them in person, either way, there’s no doubt you know all about the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales! They brought glasses full of holiday cheer to South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa during an event brimming with seasonal spirit.

Thousands of locals and visitors alike gathered in celebration with the gentle giants and jolly old Saint Nick, all while sipping on complimentary Draft Budweiser beer. Those who weren’t partaking in the adult libations were able to enjoy a classic, hot chocolate.

Hopefully, we’ll see them again next year!