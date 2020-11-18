Ice skating anyone? Holiday tradition returns to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A holiday tradition is back on the Las Vegas Strip for its ninth year.

The Ice Rink at the Cosmopolitan opens Wednesday night. The rooftop rink has become a holiday favorite for locals looking to do some ice skating under the stars. The Cosmopolitan transforms its pool into a 4,200 square foot skating rink.

Some things will be a bit different this year due to the pandemic. Only 60 guests at a time will be allowed on the rink and masks will be required at all times unless people are eating or drinking.

“Safety is of upmost concern for our guests,” said Fedor Banuchi, the vice president of entertainment.

Employees will be consistently monitoring crowd size within the skating rink, at firepits and in the general ice rink area to ensure capacity stays within the designated limit.

Advance reservations are encouraged for groups and for the fire pits. You can find more information at this link.

The ice rink is open until Jan. 3.