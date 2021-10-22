Ice rink returns to the Cosmopolitan for holiday season

Courtesy of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Ice skating returns for its teen consecutive year to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas next month.

The Boulevard Pool will once again transform into an enchanting holiday wonderland showcasing a 4,200-square-foot rooftop skating rink made of real ice, seasonal light bites and cocktails, a holiday village with firepits for s’mores making, a new-to-debut dining area called The Chalet featuring cozy seating areas for reserve and a large, communal fire pit, and fan-favorite holiday films displayed above the rink on the resort’s 65-foot marquee.

The skating rink will be open daily from Nov. 16 through Jan. 2.

As part of the festivities, holiday films will be shown Monday and Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m.

Guests are invited to cuddle up, sip on seasonal cocktails and skate underneath the stars while enjoying classic holiday films high above the Las Vegas Strip.

The movie schedule is as follows:

November 22 Arthur Christmas

November 23 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

November 29 The Santa Clause

November 30 The Perfect Holiday

December 6 The Muppet Christmas Carol

December 7 Almost Christmas

December 13 A Christmas Story

December 14 Santa Buddies

December 20 Elf

December 21 The Grinch

December 27 The Polar Express

For tickets and more information, please visit www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink.