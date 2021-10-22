Ice rink returns to the Cosmopolitan for holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Ice skating returns for its teen consecutive year to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas next month.
The Boulevard Pool will once again transform into an enchanting holiday wonderland showcasing a 4,200-square-foot rooftop skating rink made of real ice, seasonal light bites and cocktails, a holiday village with firepits for s’mores making, a new-to-debut dining area called The Chalet featuring cozy seating areas for reserve and a large, communal fire pit, and fan-favorite holiday films displayed above the rink on the resort’s 65-foot marquee.
The skating rink will be open daily from Nov. 16 through Jan. 2.
As part of the festivities, holiday films will be shown Monday and Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m.
Guests are invited to cuddle up, sip on seasonal cocktails and skate underneath the stars while enjoying classic holiday films high above the Las Vegas Strip.
The movie schedule is as follows:
- November 22 Arthur Christmas
- November 23 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- November 29 The Santa Clause
- November 30 The Perfect Holiday
- December 6 The Muppet Christmas Carol
- December 7 Almost Christmas
- December 13 A Christmas Story
- December 14 Santa Buddies
- December 20 Elf
- December 21 The Grinch
- December 27 The Polar Express
For tickets and more information, please visit www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink.