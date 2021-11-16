Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan returns, winter activities for families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s starting to cool down in the valley so the Ice Rink has returned to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for its 10th holiday season.

The temperature has dropped slight time to trade in the swim suit for a pair of ice skates. The @Cosmopolitan_LV ice rink opens today. @8NewsNow @KDCLasVegas #8NN #LasVegas #iceskating pic.twitter.com/67tIu4qSSR — Bianca Holman (@BiancaHMedia) November 16, 2021

Hitting the ice has become a tradition for some in the valley. Fedor Banuchi, Vice President of Entertainment at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas spoke with 8NewsNow Reporter Bianca Holman about how The Boulevard Pool was transformed into a 4,200-square-foot skating rink high above the Las Vegas Strip.

This holiday season, lose yourself in a magical, park-like atmosphere at the Ice Rink with special events for guests of all ages.

Winter activities at the Ice Rink include:

Returning this year, Benny the Ice-Skating Dog takes the ice with new and improved skating skills on December 8.

For the seventh year, Tao Cares hosts a holiday collection drive benefiting the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth on December 16.

Guests who donate any new or gently used items from the attached NPHY Wish List receive complimentary admission and skate rental.

For Golden Knights fans, join Chance and The Knights guard on December 28 to cheer on the Vegas Golden Knights as they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Enjoy an enhanced game-viewing experience while practicing your moves on the ice.

Ring in 2022 with an exclusive fireworks viewing party atop the resort’s rooftop Ice Rink. The experience will include a three-hour open bar, VIP and reserved fire pit seating, and a midnight champagne toast.

New this year, grab a loved one and cozy up under the stars in this year’s newest addition, The Chalet.

On Mondays and Tuesday evenings, reserve your spot and enjoy classic holiday films like The Polar Express, Jack Frost and Elf on the resort’s 65-foot marquee.

Ice Rink food and drink menu items:

Guests can indulge in ultra-exclusive culinary and cocktail offerings amidst the dazzling Las Vegas skyline with the Ice Rink’s culinary menu.

Warm up with familiar childhood favorites like Tater Tot Nachos, Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup, Crispy Chicken Tenders, and more.

Stay toasty with specialty curated cocktails like the Campfire Delight, a s’mores-inspired martini, or a Hot & Bothered, a replica of a Hot Toddy.

Tickets to the Ice Rink can be purchased at cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.