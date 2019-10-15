Ice Rink at the Cosmopolitan returns for the holidays

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opens Nov. 20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is welcoming back an ice-cold favorite this holiday season.

Winter wonderland, Vegas-style. The Ice Rink at Boulevard Pool returns Wednesday, November 20: https://t.co/ZYnQ3JgY54 pic.twitter.com/wj1QRKx9nd — The Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan_LV) October 14, 2019

The resort and casino announced Monday that they will be transforming the Boulevard Pool into The Ice Rink for its eighth consecutive year.

Beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 20, visitors can skate along the 4,200 square foot rooftop of ice that overlooks the Las Vegas Strip.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Some special events this year include the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, a Night with the Knights, Date Skate Mondays and Tuesdays, and more.

A Night with the Knights; Deryk Engelland, 2018

The Ice Rink will also feature a holiday culinary menu with curated cocktails and comfort food such as grilled cheese and tomato soup.

Tickets for all-day skating are $25 per person while, locals, hotel guests, and military with a valid ID can skate all day Monday through Thursday for $15.

Benny The Ice Skating Dog and Santa. 2018

For more information on dates and times, visit here.