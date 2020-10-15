Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to return Nov. 18

LAS VEGAS (OCT. 15, 2020) – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announced the iconic Ice Rink will return on Wednesday, Nov. 18 for its ninth consecutive season.

The Boulevard Pool will transform into a rooftop winter wonderland featuring a 4,200-square-foot skating rink made of real ice, seasonal culinary cocktails and fare, socially distanced fire pits for s’mores making, and classic holiday films projected high above the Las Vegas Strip on the resort’s 65-foot marquee.

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan will be open to the public daily from Wednesday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 3.

All-day skating access for non-hotel guests is $30. Monday through Thursday, all day skating access for Nevada residents, hotel guests, and the military is $20.

With the safety and security of guests a top priority, and to ensure guests can comfortably and safely enjoy the holiday festivities, social distancing and reduced capacity at the Ice Rink will be strictly enforced, and guests will be required to wear face coverings unless eating or drinking while seated. For a full list of the property’s extensive health and sanitation guidelines, please visit https://www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/health-and-sanitization-guidelines.

DATE SKATE FEATURING HOLIDAY FILMS

Monday, Nov. 23 – Tuesday, Dec. 29

Guests can cuddle up at a fire pit and stay toasty with a signature cocktail while classic holiday films play above The Strip on the resort’s 65-foot digital marquee.

November 23 The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas November 24 The Holiday

The Holiday November 30 Christmas with The Kranks

Christmas with The Kranks December 01 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation December 07 A Christmas Story

A Christmas Story December 08 The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause December 14 How the Grinch Stole Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas December 15 Elf

Elf December 21 Frozen

Frozen December 22 The Polar Express

The Polar Express December 28 The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet Christmas Carol December 29 Jack Frost

HOLIDAY MENU

Guests can marvel in the twinkling lights of the dazzling Las Vegas skyline while noshing on The Ice Rink’s culinary menu featuring a sophisticated spin on classic and comforting childhood favorites including grilled cheese and tomato soup, s’mores kits for tableside roasting, warm churros, a variety of sliders and more. The icy dreamland will again serve a curated cocktail menu featuring seasonal drinks including the Egg Noggy Nog with Makers Mark Bourbon, “Mom’s” House Made Batter and Rumchata, and the Sugar Plum Fairy with Belvedere Vodka, Oloroso Sherry, Allspice Dram, Cinnamon, Sugarcane Spirit and Red Bull.

Your rooftop winter wonderland returns on Wednesday, November 18. Skate outside high above The #Strip at The Ice Rink with seasonal cocktails & bites, personal fire pits & classic holiday films every Monday & Tuesday: https://t.co/QztHumoOI8 pic.twitter.com/FH1GmG3AMg — The Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan_LV) October 15, 2020

Skate aid seals and reindeers are available for $15 an hour. Admission to the unique winter wonderland atmosphere surrounding The Ice Rink is complimentary.

The Ice Rink welcomes guests ages two and up. Minors must have a liability waiver signed and be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Advanced ticket purchases and reservations are strongly encouraged. For complete details and contact information, please visit www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Nov. 18 – Dec. 17

3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Monday – Friday

12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Dec. 18 – Jan. 3

12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Daily

Special Holiday Hours

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day

12:00 p.m. – midnight

To reserve a private fire pit email icerink@cosmopolitanlasvegas.com