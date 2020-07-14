ICE detainees represent majority of COVID-19 cases at Nye County Detention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees make up the majority of COVID-19 cases reported this week at the Nye County Detention Center this week.

According to a Nye County website, as of July 14, there are 162 positive cases in Pahrump with 30 of those cases being at the NCSO Detention Center. Twenty-three of the cases involve ICE detainees.

U.S. Immigration and Customs enforcement released the following statement Monday:

“Due to the unprecedented nature of COVID-19, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is reviewing cases of individuals in detention who may be vulnerable to the virus. Utilizing CDC guidance along with the advice of medical professionals, ICE may place individuals in a number of alternatives to detention options. Decisions to release individuals in ICE custody occur every day on a case-by-case basis.” Paige Hughes, U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement, Public Information Office

ICE says the infected detainees are under a 14-day isolation and being closely monitored. The current population of ICE detainees at the detention center is 64. ICE reports it has released around 900 detainees around the U.S. who are at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications.