LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a fifth straight season, BIG3 basketball is back and you can catch some of the action on KLAS-TV, channel 8 on Saturday, June 18.

Hip Hop megastar and co-founder of the BIG3 league, Ice Cube, talks with Good Day Las Vegas anchor Heather Mills about the new season and the opportunity for fans to own a piece of the team.